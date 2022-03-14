Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

