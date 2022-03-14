Raymond James Reiterates “$56.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,078,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

