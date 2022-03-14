Raymond James Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $150.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $114.98 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

