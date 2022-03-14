RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 171294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get RealReal alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $540.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 518,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 43,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 22.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RealReal by 12.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.