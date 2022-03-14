Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNLX. BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $225.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

About Renalytix AI (Get Rating)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.