Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

