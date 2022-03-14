Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guild Holdings’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guild in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

GHLD stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Guild has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

