Research Analysts Set Expectations for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $401.81 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.23. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

