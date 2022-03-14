Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after buying an additional 142,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

RVNC stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

