Reviewing Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Heritage Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.85 $11.42 million N/A N/A Heritage Financial $247.45 million 3.62 $98.04 million $2.73 9.34

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial 39.62% 11.58% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Heritage Financial.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

