Reviewing Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinetik and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 EnLink Midstream 2 4 3 0 2.11

Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $7.38, indicating a potential downside of 21.96%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% EnLink Midstream 0.34% 0.73% 0.26%

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and EnLink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 6.39 $99.22 million $5.13 12.31 EnLink Midstream $6.69 billion 0.68 $22.40 million $0.04 236.31

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out 1,125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kinetik beats EnLink Midstream on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas. The North Texas segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities in North Texas. The Oklahoma segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities, and crude oil operations in the Cana-Woodford, Arkoma-Woodford, northern Oklahoma Woodford, STACK, and CNOW shale areas. The Louisiana segment includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets located in Louisiana and crude oil operations in ORV. The Corporate segment includes investments in the Cedar Cove JV in Oklahoma, ownership interest in GCF in South Texas, derivative activity, and general corporate assets and expenses. The company was founded in October 2013 and is headquartered

