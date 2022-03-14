Reviewing Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) & Its Peers

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vallon Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5723 20130 42547 829 2.56

Vallon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.35%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 -$9.30 million -4.92 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.11

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Vallon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.14% -83.20% Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals peers beat Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy. It also develops ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of Ritalin. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

