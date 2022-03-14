Reviewing VerifyMe (VRME) and Its Peers

VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare VerifyMe to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get VerifyMe alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VerifyMe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 30.45%. Given VerifyMe’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s peers have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 -$5.90 million 6.21 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.52

VerifyMe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VerifyMe peers beat VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VerifyMe (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.