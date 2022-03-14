Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

