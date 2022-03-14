Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 112,529 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ring Energy (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.