Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $153,000 in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of OFS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of OFS opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

