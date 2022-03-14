Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $204,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 20,500 shares valued at $2,119,135. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

