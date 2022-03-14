Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 9,421 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays raised Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

