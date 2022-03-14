RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of RSF stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $20.19.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Specialty Finance (RSF)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.