RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of RSF stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $20.19.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.