ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RKWBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,781.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.00. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.47.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.