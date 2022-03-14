Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.68 on Monday, hitting $100.17. 136,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,646. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

