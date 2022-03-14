Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCL. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Shares of SCL opened at C$5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$355.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

