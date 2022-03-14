Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.49% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of VIRX stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08.
Viracta Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
