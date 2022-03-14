Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 13,399 Shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV – Get Rating) by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.90% of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBLV opened at $93.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $85.99 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

