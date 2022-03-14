Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

