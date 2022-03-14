Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 275 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 251.71 ($3.30).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.49. The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

