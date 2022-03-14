Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,569.75 ($46.77).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,419.12. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

