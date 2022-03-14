Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,569.75 ($46.77).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,419.12. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.