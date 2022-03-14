Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €111.00 ($120.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($114.49).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company’s 50 day moving average is €90.83 and its 200 day moving average is €87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.