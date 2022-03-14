Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €45.21 ($49.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of €47.58 and a 200-day moving average of €50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.26).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

