Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $77,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

