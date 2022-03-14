Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$139.08. 3,667,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,010. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$114.91 and a 52 week high of C$149.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.