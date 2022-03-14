Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,654,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after buying an additional 1,238,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,719,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

