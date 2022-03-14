Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

