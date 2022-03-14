Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Match Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after acquiring an additional 786,968 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $88.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

