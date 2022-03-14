Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $127.02 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,811 shares of company stock worth $135,948,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

