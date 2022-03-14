Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 322,490 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,490 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

