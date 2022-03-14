Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,231 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,517,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,691,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

