Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in February

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

RWAY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 531,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,944,468 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

