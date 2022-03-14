Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.