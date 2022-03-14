Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $97.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 3,371,181 shares of company stock valued at $200,249,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 150,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,678. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66. Safehold has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $95.29.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
