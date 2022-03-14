Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.33

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 1135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.51.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,364,199 shares of company stock valued at $199,749,332 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,637,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

