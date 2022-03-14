SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

