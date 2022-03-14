Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SALM. UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

