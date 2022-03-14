Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €23.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.43 ($38.51).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €20.48 ($22.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.17 and its 200 day moving average is €37.16. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($17.45) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($46.14).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.