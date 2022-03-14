Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.09% of American Campus Communities worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $54.70. 3,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,533. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

