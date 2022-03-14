Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. 41,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

