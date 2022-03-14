Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $116.96 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,603 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $116,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $6.43 on Monday, reaching $537.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,040. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $620.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.30.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

