Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $40.19 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 84,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,844. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

