Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $638.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $638,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 247,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $282.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

