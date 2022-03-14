Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,082,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.79. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,588. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

